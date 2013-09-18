Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

biotime

BioTime

BioTime is a US-headquartered clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases.

The foundation of BioTime’s core therapeutic technology platform is pluripotent cells. Pluripotent cells are capable of becoming any of the cell types in the human body. Pluripotent cells have potential application in many areas of medicine with large unmet patient needs, including various age-related degenerative diseases and degenerative conditions for which there presently are no cures.

Unlike pharmaceuticals that require a molecular target, therapeutic strategies based on the use of pluripotent cells are generally aimed at regenerating or replacing affected cells and tissues, and therefore may have broader applicability than pharmaceutical products.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest BioTime News

New center shows commitment to manufacture cell therapies in Israel on 'industrial scale'
3 January 2017
UK cancer charity partners with Asterias Biotherapies on lung cancer vaccine
15 September 2014
BioTime's subsidiary Asterias settles patent interference proceedings with ViaCyte
29 May 2014
Geron signs tentative deal with BioTime on stem cell assets
18 November 2012
More BioTime news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze