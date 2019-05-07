Sunday 24 November 2024

BioXcel Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, utilizing artificial intelligence.

The USA-based company uses big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Its two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neuropsychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an orally-administered systemic innate immunity activator designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer in combination with other immuno oncology agents.

BioXcel announces new priorities
20 September 2024
Independent review of Phase III trial site showed 'positive findings' for BioXcel
26 October 2023
Negative Investor reaction as BioXcel own goal threatens AD progress
3 July 2023
Data disaster casts cloud over BioXcel's Alzheimer's agitation results
29 June 2023
