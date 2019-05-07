BioXcel Therapeutics

The USA-based company uses big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Its two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neuropsychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an orally-administered systemic innate immunity activator designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer in combination with other immuno oncology agents.