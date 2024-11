BJS Biotechnologies was created to create and develop ultra-high speed thermocycling technology and apply it to Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests such as its flagship xxpress product, claimed to be the world's fastest qPCR thermal cycler in the world.

The UK-based company was founded in 1996 by BJS Company, which supplies precision electroforming, electroplating, high-quality silversmithing and sophisticated assembly of electroforms for industrial applications.

Since the early 1990s, BJS Company has been the world's leading supplier of the silver heat exchange blocks used in the faster PCR thermal cyclers.