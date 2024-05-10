Bluejay Therapeutics

The company’s lead program, BJT-778 is an IgG1 monoclonal antibody against hepatitis B surface antigen (anti-HBsAg mAb), being developed for both chronic HBV and HDV. As of Q2 2024, BJT-778 has received PRIME designation from the EMA based on early results from the Phase I/II study in HDV.

In May 2024, Bluejay announced the closure of a $182 million Series C financing round develop and advance its programs, which also include a proprietary TLR9 agonist (Cavrotolimod) and a liver targeted transcript inhibitor (BJT-628), with the goal of achieving higher rates of functional cure.