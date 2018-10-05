Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

boston_pharmaceuticals_company

Boston Pharmaceuticals

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a portfolio of highly differentiated therapies that may address important unmet medical needs in serious liver diseases, with NASH as the focus of its lead asset.

The USA-based company has acquired promising drug development candidates through partnerships with proven innovative biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. In 2020, the B-Flexion portfolio company licensed global development and commercialization rights to the genetically engineered FGF21 analogue, formerly LLF580, from Swiss pharma giant Novartis.

In June 2023, Boston Pharmaceuticals released positive Phase IIa results for BOS-580, its investigational, proprietary, long-acting fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analog for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Boston Pharmaceuticals News

Phase II win for Boston Pharma’s efimosfermin alfa in MASH
18 November 2024
Boston Pharma posts positive Phase IIa results for BOS-580 in NASH
22 June 2023
Pieris out-licenses PRS-342 for up to $365 million
26 April 2021
GSK in out-licensing deal with Boston Pharmaceuticals
18 March 2021
More Boston Pharmaceuticals news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze