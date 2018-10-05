A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a portfolio of highly differentiated therapies that may address important unmet medical needs in serious liver diseases, with NASH as the focus of its lead asset.

The USA-based company has acquired promising drug development candidates through partnerships with proven innovative biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. In 2020, the B-Flexion portfolio company licensed global development and commercialization rights to the genetically engineered FGF21 analogue, formerly LLF580, from Swiss pharma giant Novartis.

In June 2023, Boston Pharmaceuticals released positive Phase IIa results for BOS-580, its investigational, proprietary, long-acting fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analog for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).