BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible.

In September 2023, the USA-based biotech raised a $250 million in private financing, which will be used to support a possible launch of acoramidis, as well as further late-stage pipeline development. The company released positive Phase III data for the small molecule, which is being developed for the rare disease transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).