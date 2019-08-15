Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

bridgebio_company_logo

BridgeBio

A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers.

BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible.

In September 2023, the USA-based biotech raised a $250 million in private financing, which will be used to support a possible launch of acoramidis, as well as further late-stage pipeline development. The company released positive Phase III data  for the small molecule, which is being developed for the rare disease transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest BridgeBio News

ICER raises pricing concerns ahead of US FDA acoramidis verdict
22 October 2024
BridgeBio Pharma drops gene therapy program for AAV
11 September 2024
Fair prices for ATTR-CM treatments assessed
6 September 2024
BridgeBio launches another new company, GondolaBio
22 August 2024
More BridgeBio news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze