Brii Biosciences

A Sino-American company seeking to apply its R&D and commercial expertise to help Chinese patients gain earlier access to more affordable, innovative medicines.

Brii was launched in 2018 with around $260 million in financial backing. Its most notable success since then has come with the combination of BRII-196 and BRII-198 in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

With a focus on infectious and central nervous system diseases, the company is advancing a broad pipeline of unique therapeutic candidates with lead programs to develop a novel functional cure for hepatitis B viral infection (HBV) and first-of-its-kind treatment options for postpartum depression (PPD) and major depressive disorder (MDD).