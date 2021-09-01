Sunday 24 November 2024

Brii Biosciences

A Sino-American company seeking to apply its R&D and commercial expertise to help Chinese patients gain earlier access to more affordable, innovative medicines.

Brii was launched in 2018 with around $260 million in financial backing. Its most notable success since then has come with the combination of BRII-196 and BRII-198 in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

With a focus on infectious and central nervous system diseases, the company is advancing a broad pipeline of unique therapeutic candidates with lead programs to develop a novel functional cure for hepatitis B viral infection (HBV) and first-of-its-kind treatment options for postpartum depression (PPD) and major depressive disorder (MDD).

Latest Brii Biosciences News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to February 16, 2024
18 February 2024
Brii Biosciences enters into multiple beneficial deals with VBI Vaccines
14 February 2024
Brii Biosciences broadens its hepatitis B portfolio
11 July 2023
Shionogi to acquire Qpex Biopharma
26 June 2023
