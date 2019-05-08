Founded in 2011, the company develops its own pipeline of medically-relevant targets and utilizes its patented technology platform for other companies that need to identify, express, extract and purify membrane proteins (GPCRs, ion channels, receptors, transporters and viral targets).

Calixar’s approach provides pharmaceutical companies with the opportunity to work with high-quality and reliable targets or antigens, compatible with all applications. This includes developing antibodies and discovering primary leads through structure-based drug design (X-ray and cryo-EM) or high-throughput screening assays.

The Calixar platform also enables new vaccine formulations.