Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

calixar-logo

Calixar

A privately-held French biotech specialized in native membrane protein stabilization.

Founded in 2011, the company develops its own pipeline of medically-relevant targets and  utilizes its patented technology platform for other companies that need to identify, express, extract and purify membrane proteins (GPCRs, ion channels, receptors, transporters and viral targets).

Calixar’s approach provides pharmaceutical companies with the opportunity to work with high-quality and reliable targets or antigens, compatible with all applications. This includes developing antibodies and discovering primary leads through structure-based drug design (X-ray and cryo-EM) or high-throughput screening assays.

The Calixar platform also enables new vaccine formulations.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Calixar News

Regeneron boosts blockbuster search with Calixar deal
29 April 2019
More Calixar news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze