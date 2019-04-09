Sunday 24 November 2024

A commercial-stage biopharma company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

Calliditas’ lead product, developed under the name Nefecon, has been granted accelerated approval by the FDA under the trade name TARPEYO and conditional marketing authorization by the European Commission under the trade name KINPEYGO as of February 2023.

KINPEYGO is being commercialized in the European Union Member States and will be commercialized in the UK by Calliditas’ partner, STADA Arzneimittel AG.  Additionally, Calliditas is conducting a Phase IIb/III clinical trial in primary biliary cholangitis and a Phase II proof-of-concept trial in head and neck cancer with its NOX inhibitor product candidate, setanaxib.

Latest Calliditas Therapeutics News

Calliditas rockets on news of takeover offer from Asahi Kasei
28 May 2024
Everest Medicines launches Nefecon in Mainland China
14 May 2024
Positive NefIgArd open label extension results for Calliditas
24 April 2024
Calliditas gets additional seven-year orphan drug exclusivity for Tarpeyo
6 March 2024
