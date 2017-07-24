Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

cambridge-epigenetix-companyprofile-1-

Cambridge Epigenetix

Cambridge Epigenetix holds the vision that epigenetic biomarkers will play a role in tackling some of the most pressing issues in human health, and is starting with a focus on cancer.

The perception that biomarkers will be key to unlocking the potential of precision medicine is so popular that they are now seen as an essential part of the drug development armory.

Cambridge Epigenetix is a University of Cambridge spin-out and is financed by the likes of Google Ventures, Sequoia Capital and Syncona. Its strong financial base owes to a science base stemming from the work of Sir Shankar Balasubramanian, the co-founder of Solexa and co-developer of Illumina dye sequencing, a technique used to determine the series of base pairs in DNA.

Sir Shankar developed a range of products, named TrueMethyl, for looking at true methylation. This removes hydroxymethylation from the methylation signature and allows users to look at both, which isn't possible in traditional bisulphate conversion. This method has become the gold standard in epigenetics research and Cambridge Epigenetix was incorporated to commercialize that product.

The company has had a lot of researchers use the products which has added to the knowledge of epigenetics and epigenetic modifications in particular. In the future, this may be useful in potentially diagnosing disease.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Cambridge Epigenetix News

Cambridge Epigenetix and NuGEN begin collaboration
15 August 2017
Epigenetic biomarkers set to make 'a huge difference in human health,' says Cambridge Epigenetix's Tiffany Morris
21 July 2017
Epigenetics specialist establishes scientific advisory board
7 March 2017
More Cambridge Epigenetix news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze