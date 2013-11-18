Can-Fite BioPharma (TASE: CFBI; OTC:CANFY) is an Israeli biopharmaceutical company with fully integrated pharmaceutical discovery and clinical development capabilities. The company has an advanced pipeline of proprietary compounds in Phase II and III clinical development stage, which address autoimmune-inflammatory and cancer diseases.

The company platform technology utilizes the Gi protein associated A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR) as a therapeutic target. A3AR is highly expressed in inflammatory and cancer cells where low expression is found in normal cells, suggesting that the receptor could be a unique target for pharmacological intervention. The company compounds bind with nM affinity to the A3AR and initiate de-regulation of the NF-kB and the Wnt signal transduction pathways resulting in anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer effects.

Pipeline

The company pipeline drugs are synthetic, highly specific agonists and allosteric modulators targeting the A3AR. All drugs are orally bioavailable with an excellent safety profile. CF101, Can-Fite’s lead drug candidate, is in advanced clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis. Can-Fite holds 82% in OphthaliX (OTCBB: OPLI) which develops CF101 for ophthalmic indications, including dry eye syndrome, Glaucoma and Uveitis. CF102, Can-Fite`s second drug candidate, is being developed for the treatment of Hepatocellular Carcinoma (Primary Liver Cancer), under an Orphan Drug Status designated by the US FDA. CF602 is Can-Fite’s second generation allosteric drug candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, which has shown proof of concept in in vitro and in vivo studies. Can-Fite has a wealth of clinical experience which includes over 800 patients who have participated in clinical trials conducted by the company.

Can-Fite has licensed CF101 for the treatment of autoimmune diseases to Seikagaku Corporation (SKK) in Japan and for RA to Kwang Dong in Korea. Can-Fite is collaborating with leading researches from the US NIH and the Leiden University in the Netherlands.

In October 2015, the company was granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for its oncology candidate CF102.