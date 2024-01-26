Sunday 24 November 2024

CanariaBio

A South Korean biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies for cancer.

CanariaBio's technology platform includes a portfolio of tumor antigen-specific monoclonal antibodies targeting CA-125, MUC1, PSA, and HER2/neu.

In October 2023, independent Australian firm Specialised Therapeutics entered into an exclusive agreement with CanariaBio to license oregovomab for treating ovarian cancer in Australia, New Zealand and selected countries in South East Asia. However, three months later, CanariaBio announced an unsuccessful Phase III trial of the drug.

CanariaBio's second pipeline asset, AR20.5,which targets pancreatic cancer, is planned to enter Phase II trials.

Latest CanariaBio News

CanariaBio knocked off its perch by oregovomab failure
25 January 2024
