Candel Therapeutics

As of Q2 2024, Candel has established two clinical stage multimodal biological immunotherapy platforms based on novel, genetically modified adenovirus and herpes simplex virus (HSV) gene constructs, respectively. Candel’s enLIGHTEN Discovery Platform is a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors.

CAN-2409 is Candel's lead product candidate and is ongoing clinical trials in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (phase II), borderline resectable PDAC (phase II), and localized, non-metastatic prostate cancer (phase II and phase III).