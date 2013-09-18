Sunday 24 November 2024

Capricor Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders.

The USA-based company's lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an 'off-the-shelf' cardiac cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

In October 2017, Capricor reported results from its Phase I/II HOPE clinical trial of CAP-1002 showing that teens and young men in the advanced stages of DMD experienced meaningful improvements in cardiac and upper limb function after a single dose the drug. These results sent the company's share price soaring by more than 21%.

Latest Capricor Therapeutics News

Capricor rises as it expands deal with Nippon Shinyaku
17 September 2024
Capricor now partners with Nippon Shinyaku for CAP-1002 in Japan
16 February 2023
Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug pipeline variation is promising
14 December 2021
Capricor climbs on Duchenne results
24 September 2021
