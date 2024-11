A US biotech creating a new class of targeted gene therapies using its adeno-associated virus (AAV) engineering and cargo development platform.

Capsida emerged from stealth mode in May 2021 with $140 million of capital, including $90 million from AbbVie, as part of a multi-year strategic collaboration and option agreement.

In February 2023, Capsida and AbbVie announced an expansion of their strategic collaboration to develop genetic medicines for eye diseases with high unmet need.