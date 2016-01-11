Sunday 24 November 2024

One To Watch

cardiorentis-small

Cardiorentis AG

Cardiorentis AG develops drug therapies for the treatment of acute heart failure and related cardiovascular diseases.

The company develops TRUE-AHF (TRial of Ularitide’s Efficacy and safety in patients with Acute Heart Failure), an ularitide, which is an intravenous infusion treatment for acute heart failure; and SIRIUS I and II, a safety and efficacy study of an intravenous placebo controlled randomized infusion of ularitide in a prospective double–blind study in patients with symptomatic and decompensated chronic heart failures.

Its disease-based technology platform integrates expertise in protein biology to identify novel targets; and design small molecule compounds and peptides for healthcare markets.

The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Zug, Switzerland.

Latest Cardiorentis AG News

Ularitide could make waves in acute decompensated heart failure market, says analyst
18 February 2016
Cardiorentis raises $60 million to fund development of heart failure treatment; names new CFO
11 January 2016
Cardiorentis enters into financing agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners to fund Ularitide
17 September 2014
