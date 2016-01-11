Cardiorentis AG develops drug therapies for the treatment of acute heart failure and related cardiovascular diseases.

The company develops TRUE-AHF (TRial of Ularitide’s Efficacy and safety in patients with Acute Heart Failure), an ularitide, which is an intravenous infusion treatment for acute heart failure; and SIRIUS I and II, a safety and efficacy study of an intravenous placebo controlled randomized infusion of ularitide in a prospective double–blind study in patients with symptomatic and decompensated chronic heart failures.

Its disease-based technology platform integrates expertise in protein biology to identify novel targets; and design small molecule compounds and peptides for healthcare markets.

The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Zug, Switzerland.