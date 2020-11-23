Carina Biotech

An Australian pre-clinical immunotherapy company established to research and develop chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) cell therapies to treat solid cancers.

Using its proprietary platforms, Carina is also developing technologies to improve access to, and infiltration of, solid cancers, and to enhance CAR-T cell manufacturing.

In November 2020, Carina inked a deal with Bionomics Limited to create cell therapies using the latter’s first-in-class humanized antibody BNC101.

Under the terms of the global, exclusive agreement, Carina will fund all R&D and pay up to A$118 million ($86 million) in clinical and development milestones.