Carina Biotech

Using its proprietary platforms, Carina is also developing technologies to improve access to, and infiltration of, solid cancers, and to enhance CAR-T cell manufacturing.
In November 2020, Carina inked a deal with Bionomics Limited to create cell therapies using the latter’s first-in-class humanized antibody BNC101.
Under the terms of the global, exclusive agreement, Carina will fund all R&D and pay up to A$118 million ($86 million) in clinical and development milestones.
