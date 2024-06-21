Sunday 24 November 2024

Cartesian Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Leveraging its proprietary RNA Armory platform, Cartesian’s internally manufactured portfolio is purposefully designed to be administered conveniently in an outpatient setting without preconditioning chemotherapy.

The company’s portfolio includes its Phase II lead asset, Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA mRNA CAR-T. In a Phase II study in patients with myasthenia gravis, Descartes-08 was observed to be safe and well-tolerated, and to induce deep and durable responses.

FDA grants rare pediatric status for Cartesian’s Descartes-08
9 September 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to July 5, 2024
7 July 2024
Investors turned off by Cartesian’s news hat-trick
3 July 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to May 24, 2024
26 May 2024
