Cartesian Therapeutics

Leveraging its proprietary RNA Armory platform, Cartesian’s internally manufactured portfolio is purposefully designed to be administered conveniently in an outpatient setting without preconditioning chemotherapy.

The company’s portfolio includes its Phase II lead asset, Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA mRNA CAR-T. In a Phase II study in patients with myasthenia gravis, Descartes-08 was observed to be safe and well-tolerated, and to induce deep and durable responses.