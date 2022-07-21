Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

cartography_logo-full_color-1-

Cartography Biosciences

A precision medicine company creating therapeutics guided by the first-ever comprehensive antigen atlas for immuno-oncology targets.

The California-based therapeutics company is creating the first atlas to identify targets that are specific enough to only engage cancerous cells, broad enough to work across cancer cells and patients, and safe enough to sidestep toxic side effects.

In July 2022, Cartography Biosciences launched with $57 million in initial funding. The company plans to use the proceeds from its Series A financing to advance a pipeline of therapeutics designed to broaden the reach of next-generation cancer therapies, as well as conduct a breadth of discovery programs designed to identify novel, best-in-class target antigens across a range of cancer indications.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Cartography Biosciences News

Cartography earns oncology deal with Gilead
29 May 2024
Cartography lures Amgen exec to head business development
24 February 2023
Cartography Biosciences launches to accelerate precision immunotherapy
20 July 2022
More Cartography Biosciences news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze