The California-based therapeutics company is creating the first atlas to identify targets that are specific enough to only engage cancerous cells, broad enough to work across cancer cells and patients, and safe enough to sidestep toxic side effects.

In July 2022, Cartography Biosciences launched with $57 million in initial funding. The company plans to use the proceeds from its Series A financing to advance a pipeline of therapeutics designed to broaden the reach of next-generation cancer therapies, as well as conduct a breadth of discovery programs designed to identify novel, best-in-class target antigens across a range of cancer indications.