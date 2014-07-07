CASI is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company employing a drug-development strategy that leverages resources in both North America and in China to develop therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases.

CASI (Nasdaq: CASI) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company employing a drug-development strategy that leverages resources in both North America and in China to develop therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead compound is ENMD-2076, a selective angiogenic kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase I studies in solid tumors, multiple myeloma and leukemia. CASI is conducting Phase II studies with ENMD-2076 in triple-negative breast cancer, advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma and advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas. The company is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland and has a wholly owned subsidiary and R&D Center in Beijing, China. In July 2014 it received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for its orally-active treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.