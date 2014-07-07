Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

casi-small

CASI

CASI is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company employing a drug-development strategy that leverages resources in both North America and in China to develop therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases.

CASI (Nasdaq: CASI) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company employing a drug-development strategy that leverages resources in both North America and in China to develop therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead compound is ENMD-2076, a selective angiogenic kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase I studies in solid tumors, multiple myeloma and leukemia. CASI is conducting Phase II studies with ENMD-2076 in triple-negative breast cancer, advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma and advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas. The company is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland and has a wholly owned subsidiary and R&D Center in Beijing, China. In July 2014 it  received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for its orally-active treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest CASI News

CASI Pharmaceuticals appoints Rong Chen as chief medical officer
4 March 2015
CASI granted Orphan Drug designation in treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma
7 July 2014
BRIEF—CASI in Chinese distribution deal for Evomela
14 March 2019
More CASI news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze