A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Alzheimer’s disease that was previously known as Pain Therapeutics.

The Texan company's lead drug candidate, PTI-125, has shown the potential to slow down both neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation in patients with Alzheimer’s in a Phase IIa trial.

Cassava is now evaluating PTI-125 in a confirmatory Phase IIb study. The primary endpoint is improvement in biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease from baseline to day 28. Top-line study results are expected in 2020.