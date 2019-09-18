Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals is a privately-held biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare, serious or debilitating dermatologic conditions.

The company, with offices in Parsippany, New Jersey and Chicago, Illinois, is dedicated to developing and bringing novel therapies to those living with epidermolysis bullosa.

In September 2019, the firm reached an agreement to acquire Fibrocell Science, a cell and gene therapy company focused on transformational autologous cell-based therapies for skin and connective tissue diseases. The cost of the deal was $63.3 million.