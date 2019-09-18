Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

castle_creek_pharmaceuticals_company

Castle Creek

Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals is a privately-held biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare, serious or debilitating dermatologic conditions.

Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals is a privately-held biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare, serious or debilitating dermatologic conditions.

The company, with offices in Parsippany, New Jersey and Chicago, Illinois, is dedicated to developing and bringing novel therapies to those living with epidermolysis bullosa.

In September 2019, the firm reached an agreement to acquire Fibrocell Science, a cell and gene therapy company focused on transformational autologous cell-based therapies for skin and connective tissue diseases. The cost of the deal was $63.3 million.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Castle Creek News

Castle Creek gains US rights to vertigo treatment Arlevert
15 December 2016
More Castle Creek news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze