Celdara Medical builds academic and early-stage innovations into high-potential medical companies, identifying discoveries of exceptional value at the earliest stages and moving them toward the market.

It partners with inventors and their institutions, providing the developmental, financial, and business acumen required to bridge discovery and profitability. With robust funding options, a diverse and high impact Programmatic pipeline, and partnerships with world-class academic institutions and industry leaders, Celdara Medical navigates all aspects of a complex industry, accelerating science to improve human health.

In January 2014 it signed a deal with Daiichi Sankyo and Virtici to jointly investigate novel therapeutic candidates and strengthen the Daiichi Sankyo developmental pipeline across multiple therapeutic areas.