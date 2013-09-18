US biotech firm Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) is an integrated global pharmaceutical company engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through gene and protein regulation.

There are more than 200 ongoing clinical trials at major medical centers worldwide using innovative compounds from Celgene. These investigational compounds are being actively studied in clinical trials for patients with incurable hematological and solid tumor cancers, including: multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, glioblastoma, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer.

By utilizing the latest advances in molecular and cellular research to develop novel therapies that target the mechanisms of disease at their source, Celgene is making potentially life-saving treatments a reality for the millions of patients around the world fighting cancer and other debilitating diseases. Dozens of its products are licensed for use worldwide for a variety of indications.