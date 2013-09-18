Sunday 24 November 2024

US biotech firm Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) is an integrated global pharmaceutical company.

US biotech firm Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) is an integrated global pharmaceutical company engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through gene and protein regulation.

There are more than 200 ongoing clinical trials at major medical centers worldwide using innovative compounds from Celgene. These investigational compounds are being actively studied in clinical trials for patients with incurable hematological and solid tumor cancers, including: multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, glioblastoma, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer.

By utilizing the latest advances in molecular and cellular research to develop novel therapies that target the mechanisms of disease at their source, Celgene is making potentially life-saving treatments a reality for the millions of patients around the world fighting cancer and other debilitating diseases. Dozens of its products are licensed for use worldwide for a variety of indications.

Latest Celgene News

Epigenetic drugs witness 375% growth in Series A venture financing
10 October 2024
Time-wasting case goes Bristol Myers' way, more litigation to come
3 March 2023
FDA pulls authorization of Istodax in PTCL indication
7 May 2022
Dr Reddy's gains FDA nod for generic Revlimid
22 October 2021
