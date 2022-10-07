A US biotech start-up founded by Flagship Pioneering, that is using new technologies to change the way drugs are created.

Cellarity combines high-resolution data, single-cell technologies, and machine learning to research complex disease biology and design breakthrough medicines. The company currently has programs ongoing in several disease areas including in metabolic disease, hematology, and immuno-oncology.

In October 2022, Cellarity announced the completion of a $121 million Series C financing, bringing its total funding at the time to $274 million.