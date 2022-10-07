Sunday 24 November 2024

Cellarity

A US biotech start-up founded by Flagship Pioneering, that is using new technologies to change the way drugs are created.

Cellarity combines high-resolution data, single-cell technologies, and machine learning to research complex disease biology and design breakthrough medicines. The company currently has programs ongoing in several disease areas including in metabolic disease, hematology, and immuno-oncology.

In October 2022, Cellarity announced the completion of a $121 million Series C financing, bringing its total funding at the time to $274 million.

Flagship reveals new agreements under Pfizer link-up
20 November 2024
Mirai Bio lures Bayer exec to be its president and COO
20 November 2024
A*STAR and Flagship deal to spur biotech innovation in Singapore
4 October 2024
Flagship unveils another new company, Mirai Bio
27 September 2024
