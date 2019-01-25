Sunday 24 November 2024

An Israeli biotechnology company developing a novel stem cell production technology.

The company is developing a novel technology platform, known as Powered by Cellect, that functionally selects stem cells from a mixed population of cells in order to improve the safety and efficacy of regenerative medicine stem cell therapies.

Its current clinical trial is aimed at bone marrow transplantations in cancer treatment.

Founded in 1986, the company aims to provide researchers, hospitals and pharma companies with the tools to rapidly isolate stem cells, allowing stem cell-based treatments and procedures in a wide variety of applications in regenerative medicine.

Cellect upbeat on year ahead after FDA hires
23 January 2019
