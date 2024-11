A University of Illinois spin-out developing, manufacturing, and commercializing FDA-approved cellular therapies and novel bioengineered technologies for therapeutic treatment of diabetes and other endocrine disorders.

The biotech aims to bring cell-based therapies including isolated islets, encapsulated islets, and human derived stem-cells to clinical application.

In June 2023, US FDA approved CellTrans' Lantidra (donislecel), the first allogeneic (donor) pancreatic islet cellular therapy made from deceased donor pancreatic cells for the treatment of type I diabetes.