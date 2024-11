Cellular Biomedicine Group develops proprietary cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and degenerative diseases.

The company conducts immuno-oncology and stem cell clinical trials in China using products from its integrated GMP laboratory.

In September 2018, Cellular Biomedicine entered into a strategic licensing and collaboration agreement with Swiss pharma giant Novartis to manufacture and supply the CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) in China. Novartis will be the exclusive holder of the marketing license.