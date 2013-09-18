The company has two lead antibacterial products, solithromycin (CEM-101) and Taksta (CEM-102, sodium fusidate), in clinical trials.
Both these candidates are for the treatment of infectious diseases and seek to address the urgent and increasing need for new treatments targeting drug-resistant bacterial infections in both the hospital and the community.
Cempra and its share price suffered a setback in December 2016 when the US Food and Drug Administration issued a complete response letter relating to the company’s New Drug Applications for oral and intravenous solithromycin for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) in adults.
