Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

cempra-company

Cempra

USA-based Cempra is a clinical-stage pharma company focused on developing antibacterials to meet critical medical needs.

The company has two lead antibacterial products, solithromycin (CEM-101) and Taksta (CEM-102, sodium fusidate), in clinical trials.

Both these candidates are for the treatment of infectious diseases and seek to address the urgent and increasing need for new treatments targeting drug-resistant bacterial infections in both the hospital and the community.

Cempra and its share price suffered a setback in December 2016 when the US Food and Drug Administration issued a complete response letter relating to the company’s New Drug Applications for oral and intravenous solithromycin for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) in adults.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Cempra News

Super-gonorrhea on the march with few new treatments on the horizon
7 July 2017
Cempra shares rise a quarter on Phase III success
27 February 2017
Look back at pharma news to Jan 6
8 January 2017
FDA calls for more data on solithromycin
29 December 2016
More Cempra news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze