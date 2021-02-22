Sunday 24 November 2024

A new pharmaceutical R&D model created through the merger of 10 privately-held biotech companies with highly validated programs led by industry leading teams to operate under the Centessa umbrella.

The company was founded by Medicxi and raised $250 million in an oversubscribed Series A financing led by General Atlantic and co-led by Vida Ventures and Janus Henderson Investors. Contessa is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

Centessa's subsidiaries are comprised of: ApcinteX, Capella BioScience, Janpix, LockBody, Morphogen-IX, Orexia Therapeutics (a spin-off of Japan’s Sosei), Palladio Biosciences, PearlRiver Bio, Pega-One and Z Factor.

The current Centessa Pharmaceuticals portfolio consists of four clinical stage programs, including two that are in late-stage clinical development, and more than 10 additional programs spanning diseases with high unmet need across oncology, hematology, immunology, inflammation, neuroscience and rare diseases.

Latest Centessa Pharmaceuticals News

Nxera Pharma and PrecisionLife expand R&D partnership into new area
30 May 2024
Venture capital in UK life sciences falls after years of robust investment
15 June 2023
Centessa still finding itself as it cuts another program
11 August 2022
Schrödinger inks deal to discover novel orexin receptor with Centessa unit
18 October 2021
