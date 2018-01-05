Sunday 24 November 2024

Centrexion Therapeutics

USA-based Centrexion Therapeutics has a pain-focused clinical pipeline of new, non-opioid therapies.

In January 2018, the company raised $67 million in a Series D financing to fund the Phase III program for its lead therapy, CNTX-4975, a synthetic, ultra-pure injection of trans-capsaicin, to treat chronic pain due to knee osteoarthritis (OA).

CNTX-4975 is a new, non-opioid therapy that is designed to be injected directly into the painful joint.

In clinical trials conducted to date, a single injection of CNTX-4975 has provided substantial, quick-onset pain reduction in patients with moderate to severe OA pain.

Latest Centrexion Therapeutics News

Lilly in-licenses Phase I pain candidate
28 May 2019
