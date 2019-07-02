Sunday 24 November 2024

Century Therapeutics

A biotechnology company developing cell therapies in immuno-oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

The company's allogeneic iPSC-derived cell therapy platform that integrates cutting-edge gene editing, protein engineering, technical development, and manufacturing capabilities to generate allogeneic, iPSC-derived NK and T cell therapies.

The company's lead program is CNTY-101, a CD19-targeting iNK cell therapy. In April 2024, Century announced the an expansion of the drug's clinical development into additional autoimmune disease indications.

As of Q2 2023, CNTY-101 is being evaluated in a clinical trial in B-cell malignancies (ELiPSE-1) as well as a planned clinical trial in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) (CALiPSO-1).

Latest Century Therapeutics News

Century’s triple-dose of news a ‘transformative milestone’
11 April 2024
Century Therapeutics inks deal with BMS on iPSC-derived allogeneic cell therapies
10 January 2022
BRIEF—Century Therapeutics founded with $250 million
1 July 2019
