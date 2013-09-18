Sunday 24 November 2024

A US biopharmaceutical company devoted to discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer, primarily focused on orphan and rare diseases.

As a clinical-stage company with a broad portfolio of therapeutics in areas such as orphan and rare diseases, chronic kidney disease, immuno-oncology and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, Chemocentryx claims that it is striving for a totally new way of healing.

Each of its drug candidates focuses on a specific chemokine or chemoattractant receptor that blocks the negative inflammatory or suppressive response driven by that particular receptor, while leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Latest ChemoCentryx News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to August 5
7 August 2022
Amgen punts nearly $4 billion to acquire rare diseases company
4 August 2022
Panel vote points way to European approval for Tavneos
20 January 2022
ChemoCentryx gains second approval for Tavneos in ANCA-associated vasculitis
9 October 2021
