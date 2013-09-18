A US biopharmaceutical company devoted to discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer, primarily focused on orphan and rare diseases.

As a clinical-stage company with a broad portfolio of therapeutics in areas such as orphan and rare diseases, chronic kidney disease, immuno-oncology and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, Chemocentryx claims that it is striving for a totally new way of healing.

Each of its drug candidates focuses on a specific chemokine or chemoattractant receptor that blocks the negative inflammatory or suppressive response driven by that particular receptor, while leaving the rest of the immune system intact.