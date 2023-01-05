Chemomab Therapeutics

The Israeli company's novel anti-CCL24 proprietary platform hinders the fundamental function of the soluble chemokine CCL24 as a regulator of major inflammatory and fibrotic pathways in multiple fibrosis-related disorders.
CM-101, the company’s lead clinical candidate, is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets CCL24. Chemomab has shown that CM-101 interferes with the underlying biology of fibrosis using a novel and differentiated mechanism of action.
Chemomab is actively advancing CM-101 into Phase II studies to treat patients with liver, skin and lung fibrosis.
