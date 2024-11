"Chinook Therapeutics is developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company is applying its proprietary discovery platform, which leverages single cell RNA sequencing, human-derived organoids and new translational models, to discover and develop therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key disease pathways in kidney disease."

"Chinook's lead candidates are focused on rare, severe kidney disorders with defined and rapid clinical pathways. These programs may also have utility in more common kidney diseases, expanding the potential patient populations. The company is backed by leading global healthcare investors, Versant Ventures, Apple Tree Partners, and Samsara BioCapital, and is based in Vancouver, BC and Seattle, WA."