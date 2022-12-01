Sunday 24 November 2024

CinCor Pharma

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to bring innovation to the pharmaceutical treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases.

The American company's lead asset, baxdrostat, is a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase. It is in clinical development for the treatment of hypertension and primary aldosteronism (PA), utilizing a differentiated mechanism of action to directly inhibit aldosterone synthase production.

In 2021, CinCor initiated a Phase II trial of baxdrostat in patients with PA, and in 2022 the company started a Phase II study in patients with CKD who have uncontrolled blood pressure.

Latest CinCor Pharma News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 13, 2023
15 January 2023
AstraZeneca expands cardiorenal portfolio, snapping up CinCor Pharma
9 January 2023
Time to sink or swim: CinCor seeks Phase III test for novel heart med
29 November 2022
CinCor raises $258 million following Phase II hypertension data
16 August 2022
