CinCor Pharma

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to bring innovation to the pharmaceutical treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases.

The American company's lead asset, baxdrostat, is a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase. It is in clinical development for the treatment of hypertension and primary aldosteronism (PA), utilizing a differentiated mechanism of action to directly inhibit aldosterone synthase production.

In 2021, CinCor initiated a Phase II trial of baxdrostat in patients with PA, and in 2022 the company started a Phase II study in patients with CKD who have uncontrolled blood pressure.