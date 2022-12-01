CinCor Pharma

The American company's lead asset, baxdrostat, is a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase. It is in clinical development for the treatment of hypertension and primary aldosteronism (PA), utilizing a differentiated mechanism of action to directly inhibit aldosterone synthase production.
In 2021, CinCor initiated a Phase II trial of baxdrostat in patients with PA, and in 2022 the company started a Phase II study in patients with CKD who have uncontrolled blood pressure.
