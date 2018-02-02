CinnaGen is an Iranian biosimilar company that has grown to become the biggest biopharmaceutical manufacturer and biotech exporter in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market.

The company, which spends 20% of its total turnover on research and development, is focused on developing biosimilar candidates in immunological diseases, infertility, hormone disorders and oncology, as well as providing CDMO services.

CinnaGen achieved the milestone of having MENA’s first and only full-cycle biologic plant to gain GMP certification from the European Medicines Agency. This was a major step forward in the company’s development of biosimilars for Europe and other markets beyond MENA. CinnaGen is conducting clinical trials in Europe for two biosimilars which will be the first biosimilars in their respected therapeutic area.