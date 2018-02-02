Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

cinnagen_building_company

CinnaGen

CinnaGen is an Iranian biosimilar company that has grown to become the biggest biopharmaceutical manufacturer and biotech exporter in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market.

The company, which spends 20% of its total turnover on research and development, is focused on developing biosimilar candidates in immunological diseases, infertility, hormone disorders and oncology, as well as providing CDMO services.

CinnaGen achieved the milestone of having MENA’s first and only full-cycle biologic plant to gain GMP certification from the European Medicines Agency. This was a major step forward in the company’s development of biosimilars for Europe and other markets beyond MENA. CinnaGen is conducting clinical trials in Europe for two biosimilars which will be the first biosimilars in their respected therapeutic area.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest CinnaGen News

Russia to attract Middle East drugmakers to domestic pharma market
19 December 2023
First MENA MAb manufacturer gets EMA GMP certificate
3 September 2018
CinnaGen in new signal of intent to target EU biosimilars market
8 May 2018
CinnaGen CEO not holding back in ambition to be a global player
30 April 2018
More CinnaGen news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze