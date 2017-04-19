The UK based firm's commercial organization promotes its asthma management products directly to specialist physicians, and it has asthma and COPD treatments in development.

In April 2017, the company made two major announcements, stating that it was teaming up with Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca over the development and commercialization of two powder-based respiratory drugs in the USA, but also saying that it was to halt investment in allergy research after a second failed trial in this space.