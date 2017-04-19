Sunday 24 November 2024

Circassia is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory disease.

The UK based firm's commercial organization promotes its asthma management products directly to specialist physicians, and it has asthma and COPD treatments in development.

In April 2017, the company made two major announcements, stating that it was teaming up with Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca over the development and commercialization of two powder-based respiratory drugs in the USA, but also saying that it was to halt investment in allergy research after a second failed trial in this space.

Latest Circassia News

Executive appointments at Verona Pharma
3 January 2019
Circassia fails in cat allergy Phase III study
21 June 2016
From rough diamonds to jewels in the crown: 2016 is the year British biotechs will come of age
24 May 2016
Circassia plans to acquire Prosonix and Aerocrine
15 May 2015
