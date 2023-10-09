Sunday 24 November 2024

Clade Therapeutics

A biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and delivering engineerable, off-the-shelf, scalable, and consistent stem cell-based medicines.

Clade Therapeutics is shifting the paradigm of cell medicine by establishing a robust cellular platform with stem-cell derived immune cells for treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

The company has unparalleled expertise in generating adult human T cells, Treg cells and B cells derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). Clade is combining this expertise with its proprietary immune “cloaking” of human iPSCs and their adult derivatives, novel universal targeting, and cellular enhancements to enable the development of off-the-shelf cell therapies.

Latest Clade Therapeutics News

Century’s triple-dose of news a ‘transformative milestone’
11 April 2024
The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - October 2023
7 November 2023
Clade Therapeutics acquires Dutch cell therapy firm Gadeta
2 October 2023
BRIEF—Syncona leads $87 million Series A financing of Clade Therapeutics
3 November 2021
