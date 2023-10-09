Clade Therapeutics is shifting the paradigm of cell medicine by establishing a robust cellular platform with stem-cell derived immune cells for treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

The company has unparalleled expertise in generating adult human T cells, Treg cells and B cells derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). Clade is combining this expertise with its proprietary immune “cloaking” of human iPSCs and their adult derivatives, novel universal targeting, and cellular enhancements to enable the development of off-the-shelf cell therapies.