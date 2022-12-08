Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

clear-creek-bio-company

Clear Creek Bio

A clinical-stage biotech developing oral antivirals.

The US company's activities span in-house small molecule discovery through early clinical development. The firm is also evaluating brequinar, a potent oral inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, in combination with other therapeutics against a wide range of RNA viruses.

In December 2022, Clear Creek Bio entered into a research collaboration and exclusive license agreement with Pfizer to advance the discovery and development of potential inhibitors of the SARS-CoV-2 papain-like protease (PLpro) for the oral treatment of COVID-19. PLpro is an essential enzyme, which, along with the main protease, plays an important role in viral replication.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Clear Creek Bio News

Pfizer inks deal with Clear Creek Bio targeting SARS-CoV-2 papain-like protease
7 December 2022
More Clear Creek Bio news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze