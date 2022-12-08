The US company's activities span in-house small molecule discovery through early clinical development. The firm is also evaluating brequinar, a potent oral inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, in combination with other therapeutics against a wide range of RNA viruses.

In December 2022, Clear Creek Bio entered into a research collaboration and exclusive license agreement with Pfizer to advance the discovery and development of potential inhibitors of the SARS-CoV-2 papain-like protease (PLpro) for the oral treatment of COVID-19. PLpro is an essential enzyme, which, along with the main protease, plays an important role in viral replication.