US-based ClearPath Development Company, a subsidiary of RRD International, works with leading biopharmaceutical companies to expand product pipeline opportunities with complementary development and finance capabilities.

Its business model provides biopharmaceutical companies with an alternative mechanism for accelerating product development. This model is highly capital-efficient for development of early-stage assets, enables accelerated development for existing company assets and external assets under consideration for in-licensing, and helps de-risk development projects with tailored financing structures.

In January 2014 it formed a strategic partnership with Astellas to form a portfolio of development companies focused on vaccines targeting infectious diseases.