Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

clinuvel_logo

Clinuvel

A global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing drugs for the treatment of a range of severe skin disorders.

Clinuvel's lead compound, Scenesse (afamelanotide), a first-in-class drug targeting erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP), has completed Phase II and III trials in the USA and Europe.

In December 2014, the European Commission granted Scenesse marketing authorization under exceptional circumstances for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with EPP.

In June 2018, the company submitted a new drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration seeking marketing authorization for Scenesse.

Further trials of Scenesse are underway in the pigmentary disorder vitiligo.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Clinuvel News

USA approves first therapy for rare genetic disorder
9 October 2019
Clinuvel's rare disease therapy suffers reimbursement setback in UK
20 December 2017
Scenesse recommended for rare disease by EMA/CHMP
24 October 2014
Retrophin proposes acquisition of Clinuvel Pharma for $95 million
28 July 2014
More Clinuvel news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze