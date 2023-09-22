Sunday 24 November 2024

Coave Therapeutics

A French genetic medicine company focused on developing therapies for CNS and eye diseases.

The company’s proprietary advanced vectors-ligand conjugates (ALIGATER) platform introduces chemical modifications onto AAV capsids or lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), overcoming the limitations of current vectors on efficacy, safety, and manufacturability.

Coave is targeting genetically and non-genetically defined diseases by correcting, activating or regulating key functions and pathways involved in the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative and ocular diseases.

Latest Coave Therapeutics News

Lolita Petit joins Coave Therapeutics as CSO
21 September 2023
Théa pays for rights to Coave gene therapy in retinitis pigmentosa
16 September 2021
