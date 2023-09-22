Coave Therapeutics

A French genetic medicine company focused on developing therapies for CNS and eye diseases.

The company’s proprietary advanced vectors-ligand conjugates (ALIGATER) platform introduces chemical modifications onto AAV capsids or lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), overcoming the limitations of current vectors on efficacy, safety, and manufacturability.

Coave is targeting genetically and non-genetically defined diseases by correcting, activating or regulating key functions and pathways involved in the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative and ocular diseases.