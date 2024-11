A US biotech company discovering and developing antiviral compounds to treat viral infections including coronavirus and influenza virus infections by leveraging its proprietary drug discovery platform.

Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create its antiviral drugs.

In December 2020, the company announced the selection of CDI-45205 as its lead coronavirus development candidate among a group of protease inhibitors obtained under an exclusive license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation.