Coeptis Therapeutics

A biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapy platforms for cancer that have the potential to disrupt conventional treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes.

Coeptis was founded in 2017 with the intent to develop and commercialize generic and branded pharmaceutical products. However, after developing and divesting a portfolio of therapeutic products, it evolved into a biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer.

The USA-based company’s lead product is a universal, multi-antigen CAR-T technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh. The company also has a cell therapy technology and an in vitro diagnostic that targets CD38-related cancers, which the company is developing with VyGen-Bio.

Latest Coeptis Therapeutics News

The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - October 2022
3 November 2022
Coeptis Therapeutics closes SPAC deal with Bull Horn
1 November 2022
Coeptis shops local for its 'university' CAR-T tech
21 September 2022
