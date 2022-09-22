Coeptis Therapeutics

A biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapy platforms for cancer that have the potential to disrupt conventional treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes.

Coeptis was founded in 2017 with the intent to develop and commercialize generic and branded pharmaceutical products. However, after developing and divesting a portfolio of therapeutic products, it evolved into a biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer.

The USA-based company’s lead product is a universal, multi-antigen CAR-T technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh. The company also has a cell therapy technology and an in vitro diagnostic that targets CD38-related cancers, which the company is developing with VyGen-Bio.