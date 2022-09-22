Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis was founded in 2017 with the intent to develop and commercialize generic and branded pharmaceutical products. However, after developing and divesting a portfolio of therapeutic products, it evolved into a biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer.
The USA-based company’s lead product is a universal, multi-antigen CAR-T technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh. The company also has a cell therapy technology and an in vitro diagnostic that targets CD38-related cancers, which the company is developing with VyGen-Bio.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze