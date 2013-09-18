Sunday 24 November 2024

A California-headquartered company best known as a developer of biosimilar drugs but with ambitions in the innovative arena.

The company's stated mission is to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients’ lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system.

Coherus plans to invest the cash generated by its biosimilar commercial business to build a focused immuno-oncology franchise, which will leverage its development and commercial capabilities into large and growing markets.

In January 2023, Coherus announced the execution of a binding term sheet with Germany’s Klinge Biopharma for the exclusive US commercialization rights to FYB203, a biosimilar candidate to Eylea (aflibercept), a treatment for retinal diseases market, which is a leading product for Bayer and generated global third-quarter 2022 sales of 811 million euros ($871 million).

The companies expect to complete the transaction in the first quarter of 2023, and Coherus plans to file a Biologics License Application with the US FDA later in the year. Coherus intends to launch the product at Eylea biosimilar market formation, currently expected to be in 2025, if approved.

Latest Coherus BioSciences News

Junshi wins European approval for cheaper checkpoint blocker
26 September 2024
Coherus shares stumble on supply issue
18 September 2024
Sandoz to acquire Cimerli business from Coherus
22 January 2024
Junshi left to go it alone as another developer loses faith in TIGIT
11 January 2024
