Coherus BioSciences

The company's stated mission is to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients’ lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system.
Coherus plans to invest the cash generated by its biosimilar commercial business to build a focused immuno-oncology franchise, which will leverage its development and commercial capabilities into large and growing markets.
In January 2023, Coherus announced the execution of a binding term sheet with Germany’s Klinge Biopharma for the exclusive US commercialization rights to FYB203, a biosimilar candidate to Eylea (aflibercept), a treatment for retinal diseases market, which is a leading product for Bayer and generated global third-quarter 2022 sales of 811 million euros ($871 million).
The companies expect to complete the transaction in the first quarter of 2023, and Coherus plans to file a Biologics License Application with the US FDA later in the year. Coherus intends to launch the product at Eylea biosimilar market formation, currently expected to be in 2025, if approved.
