A biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver disease.

Based in San Diego, USA, the company is developing its lead in-licensed compound, emricasan (in collaboration with Novartis), for the treatment of patients with NASH-driven chronic liver diseases.

Conatus is also independently developing its lead internally developed compound, CTS-2090, for the treatment of patients with chronic diseases involving inflammasome pathways.