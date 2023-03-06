Sunday 24 November 2024

Confo Therapeutics

A Belgian biotech focussed on the discovery of medicines targeting G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs)

Confo’s technology enables the discovery of chemical or biological ligands that are conformationally selective. This platform allows Confo to build a multi-indication pipeline of drug candidates with the vision of transforming therapeutic outcomes for patients with severe illnesses lacking disease-modifying treatments.

Confo Therapeutics was spun out of Vrije Universiteit Brussel in 2015.

In March 2023, Confo announced a worldwide licensing agreement with Eli Lilly for the firm’s clinical stage CFTX-1554 and back-up compounds. CFTX-1554 is an inhibitor of the angiotensin II type 2 receptor (AT2R) in Phase I development.

Confo will receive a $40 million upfront payment from Lilly as well as up to $590 million in potential milestone payments per program, and tiered royalties.

Latest Confo Therapeutics News

Confo Therapeutics raises 60 million euros in Series B financing
26 July 2024
Confo Therapeutics appoints industry veteran as its new chairman
29 August 2023
Confo inks deals with Daiichi Sankyo on CNS diseases
30 March 2023
$630 million on the line in Confo and Lilly link-up
2 March 2023
More Confo Therapeutics news >


