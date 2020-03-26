Context Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing medicines for solid tumors, with a primary focus on female cancers.

The company’s pipeline includes small molecule and bispecific antibody drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways.

Context is advancing CTIM-76, a selective Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x CD3 bispecific antibody for CLDN6 positive tumors, currently in preclinical development. Context is also developing onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a novel, first-in-class potent and selective progesterone receptor antagonist, currently in three Phase II clinical trials and one Phase Ib/II clinical trial in hormone-driven breast, ovarian, and endometrial cancers.

Context is headquartered in Philadelphia.

ONA-XR CTIM-76