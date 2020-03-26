Sunday 24 November 2024

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing medicines for solid tumors, with a primary focus on female cancers.

The company’s pipeline includes small molecule and bispecific antibody drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways.

Context is advancing CTIM-76, a selective Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x CD3 bispecific antibody for CLDN6 positive tumors, currently in preclinical development. Context is also developing onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a novel, first-in-class potent and selective progesterone receptor antagonist, currently in three Phase II clinical trials and one Phase Ib/II clinical trial in hormone-driven breast, ovarian, and endometrial cancers.

Context is headquartered in Philadelphia.

Latest Context Therapeutics News

BioAtla out-licenses T cell therapy in $134 million deal
24 September 2024
Context announces $100 million financing
3 May 2024
Context Tx rises on positive results for ONA-XR in endometrial cancer
6 February 2023
Context and Menarini to trial combination in breast cancer
2 August 2022
