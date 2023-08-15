The USA-based CNS specialist and Gurnet Point Capital announced in October 2022 the acquisition of their manufacturing business and a $100 million equity investment by Webster Equity Partners. The manufacturing business, named Corium Pharma Solutions, transacted with an investment by Webster for more than $400 million in value.

As a result, Corium announced it has separated into two companies – Corium Pharma Solutions, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and Corium, a neuroscience therapeutics commercialization company, to best position each business for future growth. Gurnet Point and Webster will jointly own the CDMO, and each will have representatives on the board for both companies.

Sine 2021, Corium has achieved significant growth milestones, including receiving US Food and Drug Administration approval of, and commercially launching, its lead drug products Azstarys (serdexmethylphenidate and dexmethylphenidate) and Adlarity (donepezil hydrochloride).